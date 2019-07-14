Invisible disabilities walk at Bacon Creek Park

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Not all disabilities are obvious.

On the morning of Saturday, July 13, at Bacon Creek the Invisible Disabilities Association held a walk to raise awareness about the disabilities that might not be easily seen. Hundreds of thousands of people live with chronic pain and illness without any obvious signs or symptoms. Taylor Cassady, Miss Iowa International 2019, who suffers from a spinal deformity herself says it can be hard dealing with it alone but it doesn’t have to define who you are.

“I was told I would never walk in heels again and here I am next week going to West Virginia to compete for Miss International so I wanna really show people that this is something that just because you have a disability, it doesn’t have to define you, doesn’t have to limit your goals or your dreams.” Taylor Cassady, the event coordinator stated.

Today’s walk was made possible with the help of the Briar Cliff Football team and many community donations.