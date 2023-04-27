SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The intersection of West Third Street and West Street is set to close on Monday as part of a construction project.

According to a press release from the Sioux City Engineering Department, the closure is part of a project on the two streets to update the roadway and the sidewalks. In addition, infrastructure such as water, storm and sanitary sewer lines will be updated as part of the project.

The project is estimated to cost $1.24 million and is funded by both local and state dollars.

The closure is expected to last until the project is completed sometime this summer. The official detour calls for drivers to use Allan, West Fourth and Ross streets.