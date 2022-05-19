KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The U.S. Embassy reopened in Kyiv on Wednesday, one month after Russian forces abandoned their bid to seize the capital and three months after the outpost was closed.

A dozen embassy employees watched solemnly as the American flag was raised.

“The Ukrainian people, with our security assistance, have defended their homeland in the face of Russia’s unconscionable invasion, and, as a result, the Stars and Stripes are flying over the Embassy once again,“ Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

According to the US State Department, embassy operations resumed on Wednesday with diplomats returning on a permanent basis to the capital.

They had previously been temporarily relocated to the western Ukrainian city of Lviv and neighboring Poland.

Other Western countries have been reopening their embassies in Kyiv as well.

During a visit to Kyiv last month, Blinken told Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the embassy would be up and running as soon as security conditions permitted.

Embassy staffers began returning to Kyiv on a limited basis from May 8, marking the anniversary of WWII Victory in Europe day, but the embassy itself had remained closed.