(KCAU) — A musician who played in Siouxland four months ago describes his experiences as Russia attacks his homeland of Ukraine and says he hopes to return to Siouxland when the war comes to an end.

Serge Tiagnyriadno, of Kyiv, Ukraine, played with the band Leonid and Friends in Okoboji at the Pearson Lakes Art Center on November 3, 2021. He said he told everyone how impressed he was by the city and the large crowd that joined to hear them play. In turn, the city was so impressed with the band that they were booked to play again on June 14, 2022. The tickets ended up selling out so fast that a second day was added on June 15, 2022.

Tiagnyriadno described how things took a turn in Ukraine a little more than a week ago.

“They started to shoot all over the country, with missiles and bombs and aircrafts,” said Tiagnyriadno, “But the main thing that they are shooting, not to the military, they’re mostly killing kids, women; they’re destroying ancient cities. So, they’re shooting all over Kyiv that has a very long history.”

Russia destroyed a part of Chernihiv on Thursday. Tiagnyriadno said Chernihiv was an incredibly old city and a cultural center.

“They almost destroyed all city of heart that is also a very, very important city and a big city,” said Tiagnyriadno, “And they destroyed mostly civil districts.”

While Russia surrounded Kyiv, they shot missiles into a TV broadcasting tower, according to Tiagnyriadno. He said that six people who were walking by the tower were killed instantly. He said Russia’s attacks are a genocide, not a war.

“I feel only one feeling right now,” said Tiagnyriadno, “That I need to protect my country and do whatever I can.”

Tiagnyriadno said he knows that 40 million Ukrainians who had to leave feel the same need to protect their country as he does. He said this is why Russia hasn’t been able to fully take control of Ukraine even though they are labeled the second strongest federation in the world.

“I think the main message right now is that we have to stop this,” said Tiagnyriadno, “And obviously that this is happening just because of one person or probably a small circle of people, who took the power in a very big, very huge country with more than150 million population, and they do everything they want.”

This isn’t the first time they have committed crimes against the people of Ukraine. Tiagnyriadno said they started with Chechnya, where they killed a lot of people, and then again in Transnistria. He added they separated apart of Moldova and again in 2008 during the Russo-Georgia war. Before the war is over, Tiagnyriadno said it will likely take a lot of lives, destroy cultural objects, and create a lot of broken lives.

“So, probably, the world needs to do something together,” Tiagnyriadno said, “We are very, very thankful and we feel the support of all countries all around the world who are supporting us and giving us money and support all over the media, but that’s obviously not enough. That’s not stopping the crazy people, and unfortunately, the propaganda in Russia is so strong that people, they still don’t know what’s going on. They think that everything is fine, and they believe only their TV picture.”

Tiagnyriadno added that it is very important to bring information to the people of Russia, so they can learn the reality of what is going on during this conflict.

Tiagnyriadno has seen the aftermath of the Russian Regime first-hand. He said on Feb. 24, he and his family were woken up by a huge explosion that resulted from the very first missiles that were aimed at Kyiv. Since that day, Tiagnyriadno said the sounds of war haven’t stopped.

“I have a studio here in Kyiv on another bank of the Knieper River, and yesterday there was a big explosion somewhere nearby,” Tiagnyriadno said, “I don’t even know if it’s still standing.”

The people of Ukraine have taken any possible measures to stay safe by seeking shelter. Tiagnyriadno said that bomb shelters are not available everywhere so some shelters are just basements, and if an attack causes the buildings to collapse then the people inside will be trapped there.

“Some people are literally living in shelters for these eight days,” Tiagnyriadno said, “They are too scared to go outside, and I understand them because the air alarm is working 24/7. For a lot of people who are exhausted physically, it’s pretty difficult mentally.”

Tiagnyriadno finished by saying a lot of Ukrainians have a heritage of Cossacks Ukrainian warriors who are ready to fight, “No one is going to give up the country,” he said.