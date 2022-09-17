LONDON (AP) — Thousands of people spent London’s coldest night in months huddled in line to view the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, and authorities warned Saturday that arriving mourners face a 16-hour wait.

A tide of people wanting to say goodbye streamed to Parliament’s Westminster Hall, where the queen’s coffin is lying in state, draped in her Royal Standard and capped with a diamond-studded crown. The numbers have grown steadily since the public was first admitted to the hall on Wednesday, with a queue that snakes around Southwark Park, stretching at least 5 miles (8 kilometers) from the hall.

People pay their respects as they walk past the coffin of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign’s orb and sceptre, inside Westminster Hall in London, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (Marko Djurica/Pool via AP)

Honoring their patience, King Charles III and his eldest son Prince William made an unannounced visit Saturday to greet people waiting to file past Elizabeth’s coffin. The two senior royals shook hands and thanked the mourners in the miles-long queue near Lambeth Bridge.

Charles has made several impromptu walkabouts since he became king on Sept. 8, in an attempt to meet as many of his subjects as possible. People in the crowds offered their condolences and pushed against barriers to get close to the king.

Overnight, volunteers distributed blankets and cups of tea to people in line as the temperature fell to 6 degrees Celsius (43 degrees Fahrenheit). Despite the weather, mourners described the warmth of a shared experience.

“It was cold overnight, but we had wonderful companions, met new friends. The camaraderie was wonderful,” Chris Harman of London said. “It was worth it. I would do it again and again and again. I would walk to the end of the earth for my queen.”

People had myriad reasons for coming, from affection for the queen to a desire to be part of a historic moment. Simon Hopkins, who traveled from his home in central England, likened it to “a pilgrimage.”

“(It) is a bit strange, because that kind of goes against my grain,” he said. “I’ve been kind of drawn into it.”

On Friday night, members of the public kept silently streaming into Westminster Hall even as the queen’s four children — Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward — stood vigil around the flag-draped coffin for 15 minutes. A baby’s cry was the only sound in the hall.

King Charles III is greeted by, left to right, Dame Lynne Owens Deputy Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Service, the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, Home Secretary Suella Braverman and the Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley, as he arrives for a visit to the Metropolitan Police Service Special Operations Room (SOR) Lambeth HQ, to thank Emergency Service workers for their work and support ahead of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Saturday Sept. 17, 2022. (Kirsty O’Connor/PA via AP)

Before the vigil, Edward said the royal family was “overwhelmed by the tide of emotion that has engulfed us and the sheer number of people who have gone out of their way to express their own love, admiration and respect (for) our dear mama.”

Later Saturday, all eight of Queen Elizabeth II’s grandchildren are due to stand vigil beside her coffin. Charles’ sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, will attend along with Princess Anne’s children, Zara Tindall and Peter Philips; Prince Andrew’s daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie; and the two children of Prince Edward – Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.

William, who after his grandmother’s death is now the heir to the throne, will stand at the head of the coffin and Harry at the foot. Both princes, who are military veterans, will be in uniform.

Most senior royals hold honorary military roles and have worn uniforms to commemorate the queen. Harry, who served in Afghanistan as a British army officer, wore civilian clothes during the procession of the queen’s coffin from Buckingham Palace because he is no longer a working member of the royal family. He and his wife Meghan quit royal duties and moved to the United States in 2020.

The king, however, has requested that both William and Harry wear their military uniforms at the Westminster Hall vigil.

People queuing to see the queen have been of all ages and come from all walks of life. Many bowed before the coffin or made a sign of the cross. Several veterans, their medals shining in the spotlights, offered sharp salutes. Some people wept. Others blew kisses. Many hugged one another as they stepped away, proud to have spent hours in line to offer a tribute, even if it lasted only a few moments.

But the viewing has not been without incident. Police arrested a man after what it called a “disturbance” Friday night. Parliamentary authorities said someone got out of the queue and tried to approach the coffin.

Britain’s King Charles III meets members of the public in the queue along the South Bank, near to Lambeth Bridge as they wait to view Queen Elizabeth II lying in state ahead of her funeral on Monday, in London, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (Aaron Chown/Pool Photo via AP)

Tracey Holland told Sky News that her 7-year-old niece Darcy Holland was pushed out of the way by a man who tried to “run up to the coffin, lift up the standard and try to do I don’t know what.” She said police detained the man in “two seconds.”

The Metropolitan Police force said a man was detained for a suspected public-order offense.

The lying-in-state continues until early Monday morning, when the queen’s coffin will be borne to nearby Westminster Abbey for a state funeral, the finale of 10 days of national mourning for Britain’s longest-reigning monarch. Elizabeth, 96, died at her Balmoral Estate in Scotland on Sept. 8 after 70 years on the throne.

Hundreds of heads of state, royals and political leaders from around the world are flying to London to attend the funeral, including U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako. Charles is holding audiences Saturday with incoming prime ministers, governor generals of the realms and military leaders.

After the service at the abbey, the late queen’s coffin will be transported through the historic heart of London on a horse-drawn gun carriage. It will then be taken in a hearse to Windsor, where the queen will be interred alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year.

People queue to pay their respect to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the Lying-in State, outside Westminster Hall in London, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

People are reflected on a window pub as they queue to pay their respect to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the Lying-in State, outside Westminster Hall in London, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

People in warming foil queue to pay their respect to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the Lying-in State, outside Westminster Hall in London, Friday night, Sept. 16, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

People queue in front the City of London to pay their respect to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the Lying-in State at Westminster Hall in London, Saturday early morning, Sept. 17, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

People queue in front of Tower Bridge to pay their respect to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the Lying-in State at Westminster Hall in London, early Saturday morning, Sept. 17, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Members of the public file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign’s orb and sceptre, lying in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, in London, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (Carl Court/Pool Photo via AP)

The guard is changed while members of the public file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign’s orb and sceptre, lying in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, in London, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP)

Members of the public line up near Tower Bridge as they wait to view Queen Elizabeth II’s lying in state ahead of her funeral on Monday, in London, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (James Manning/PA via AP)

The sun rises as people line up near the Tower Bridge to pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the Lying-in State, in Westminster Hall, in London, England, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Thousands of people spent London’s coldest night in months huddled in line to view the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, and authorities warned Saturday that arriving mourners face a 24-hour wait. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

People make their way along the Long Walk towards Cambridge gate outside Windsor Castle to lay flowers for the late Queen Elizabeth II in Windsor, England, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

King Charles III is greeted by, left to right, Dame Lynne Owens Deputy Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Service, the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, Home Secretary Suella Braverman and the Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley, as he arrives for a visit to the Metropolitan Police Service Special Operations Room (SOR) Lambeth HQ, to thank Emergency Service workers for their work and support ahead of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Saturday Sept. 17, 2022. (Kirsty O’Connor/PA via AP)

People wait in line to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in London, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Britain’s King Charles III meets members of the public in the queue along the South Bank, near to Lambeth Bridge as they wait to view Queen Elizabeth II lying in state ahead of her funeral on Monday, in London, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (Aaron Chown/Pool Photo via AP)

Royal guards march as people pay their respects as they walk past the coffin of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign’s orb and sceptre, inside Westminster Hall in London, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (Marko Djurica/Pool via AP)

The Guard changes, as members of Royal Company of Archers, left, the Yeomen of the Guard, center, and members of the Coldstream Guard followed by Yeomen of the Guard go to take their places beside the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it Lies in State inside Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster in London Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (Marco Bertorello/Pool Photo via AP)

A photo of late Queen Elizabeth II is placed in the window display of a boutique, in London, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. The Queen lays in state in Westminster Hall ahead of her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

A photo of late Queen Elizabeth II is placed on a window of a boutique, in London, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are escorted by Col. Matthew Jones, Commander of the 89th Airlift Wing and his wife Christie Jones as they walk to board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, as they head to London to attend the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Britain’s King Charles III meets members of the public in the queue along the South Bank, near to Lambeth Bridge as they wait to view Queen Elizabeth II lying in state ahead of her funeral on Monday, in London, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (Aaron Chown/Pool Photo via AP)

Britain’s Prince William meets members of the public in the queue along the South Bank, near to Lambeth Bridge as they wait to view Queen Elizabeth II lying in state ahead of her funeral on Monday, in London, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (Aaron Chown/Pool Photo via AP)

Britain’s Prince William meets members of the public in the queue along the South Bank, near to Lambeth Bridge as they wait to view Queen Elizabeth II lying in state ahead of her funeral on Monday, in London, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (Aaron Chown/Pool Photo via AP)

People pay their respects as they walk past the coffin of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign’s orb and sceptre, inside Westminster Hall in London, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (Marko Djurica/Pool via AP)

Britain’s Prince William meets members of the Metropolitan Police Service during a visit to thank them for their work and support, ahead of the funeral of late Queen Elizabeth II in London, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2022. (Carl de Souza/Pool via AP)

People pay their respects as they walk past the coffin of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign’s orb and sceptre, inside Westminster Hall in London, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (Marko Djurica/Pool via AP)

Hundreds of troops from the British army, air force and navy took part in an early-morning rehearsal Saturday for the final procession. As troops lined The Long Walk, a picturesque path leading to Windsor Castle, the thumping of drums echoed as marching bands walked ahead of a hearse.

London police say the funeral will be the largest single policing event the force has ever handled, surpassing even the 2012 Summer Olympics and the Platinum Jubilee in June celebrating the queen’s 70-year reign.