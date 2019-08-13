Riot police storm Hong Kong airport as protesters force second day of cancellations

Policemen in riot gears arrest a protester during a demonstration at the Airport in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. Chaos has broken out at Hong Kong’s airport as riot police moved into the terminal to confront protesters who shut down operations at the busy transport hub for two straight days. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

HONG KONG (ABC News) – Riot police stormed the Hong Kong International Airport on Tuesday as thousands of anti-government protesters forced flights to be canceled for the second straight day.

“Terminal operations at Hong Kong International Airport have been seriously disrupted, and all check-in processes have now been suspended,” the airport authority said in a statement.

As hundreds of outgoing and incoming flights were cancelled at one of the world’s busiest airports, travelers were advised to leave the terminals as quickly as possible and contact airlines for more information.

The clashes appeared to show an escalation after 10 weeks of largely peaceful protests in semi-autonomous Hong Kong. A Chinese official said protesters “have begun to show signs of terrorism,” and China appeared to be weighing a crackdown on the democratic movement.

Paramilitary police were seen in video released by the state holding exercises in Shenzhen, China, which sits across the border from Hong Kong. Images circulated online showing a convoy of armored personnel carriers from the People’s Armed Police traveling to the site.

Protesters use luggage trolleys to block the walkway to the departure gates during a demonstration at the Airport in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. Protesters severely crippled operations at Hong Kong’s international airport for a second day Tuesday, forcing authorities to cancel all remaining flights out of the city after demonstrators took over the terminals as part of their push for democratic reforms.(AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

Protesters gesture as they stage a sit-in rally at the Airport in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. Protesters severely crippled operations at Hong Kong’s international airport for a second day Tuesday, forcing authorities to cancel all remaining flights out of the city after demonstrators took over the terminals as part of their push for democratic reforms. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Airport security personnel look on as protesters using luggage trolleys to block the departure gates during a demonstration at the Airport in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. Protesters severely crippled operations at Hong Kong’s international airport for a second day Tuesday, forcing authorities to cancel all remaining flights out of the city after demonstrators took over the terminals as part of their push for democratic reforms. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

Protesters stage a sit-in rally at the departure gates of the Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. Protesters severely crippled operations at Hong Kong’s international airport for a second day Tuesday, forcing authorities to cancel all remaining flights out of the city after demonstrators took over the terminals as part of their push for democratic reforms. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

Policemen arrest a protester during a clash at the Airport in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. Riot police clashed with pro-democracy protesters at Hong Kong’s airport late Tuesday night, a chaotic end to a second day of demonstrations that caused mass flight cancellations at the Chinese city’s busy transport hub. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

Policemen pull back after reacting with protesters outside the Airport in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. Riot police clashed with pro-democracy protesters at Hong Kong’s airport late Tuesday night, a chaotic end to a second day of demonstrations that caused mass flight cancellations at the Chinese city’s busy transport hub. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

Protester use an umbrellas to block surveillance cameras during a demonstration at the Airport in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. Riot police clashed with pro-democracy protesters at Hong Kong’s airport late Tuesday night, a chaotic end to a second day of demonstrations that caused mass flight cancellations at the Chinese city’s busy transport hub. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

Policemen arrest a protester during a demonstration at the Airport in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. Riot police clashed with pro-democracy protesters at Hong Kong’s airport late Tuesday night, a chaotic end to a second day of demonstrations that caused mass flight cancellations at the Chinese city’s busy transport hub. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

Policemen arrest a protester during a demonstration at the Airport in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. Chaos has broken out at Hong Kong’s airport as riot police moved into the terminal to confront protesters who shut down operations at the busy transport hub for two straight days. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

That report was echoed by U.S. President Donald Trump, who took to Twitter to say that U.S. intelligence “has informed us that the Chinese Government is moving troops to the Border with Hong Kong. Everyone should be calm and safe!”

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump told reporters he hoped the situation in Hong Kong “works out for everybody, including China, by the way,” and that he hopes “nobody gets killed,”

The U.S. State Department has urged “all sides to exercise restraint,” according to a spokesperson, but it has vocalized more support for the protesters than Trump, saying the U.S. is “staunch in our support for freedom of expression and freedom of peaceful assembly in Hong Kong.”

The spokesperson also urged China “to adhere to its commitments… to allow Hong Kong to exercise a high degree of autonomy” and noted “concerns about the erosion of Hong Kong’s autonomy.”

The protests began in June, when hundreds of thousands of protesters in the semi-autonomous city marched against the government’s proposal to change an extradition law that would allow individuals to be sent to mainland China for trial. The proposal prompted fears that China would use it to round up political dissidents.

Hong Kong’s leader, Carrie Lam, suspended consideration of the bill indefinitely but stopped short of completely withdrawing it from the legislative agenda.

Tuesday marked the fifth consecutive day that the black-clad demonstrators have occupied the airport.

Protesters held an orderly sit-in at one of the terminals and clashed with police in chaotic scenes elsewhere at the airport.

Sean Lavin, an American who is in Hong Kong on vacation, said that he and his travel companions are slated to fly out of the airport on Wednesday, but the protests have left that in question.

“I’m supposed to leave tomorrow late afternoon so I’ve been monitoring the airport [to] see if we can,” Lavin told ABC News Live by phone. “Right now we don’t know if we can leave so we’re watching very closely.”

Lavin said his group arrived in Hong Kong from Phuket, Thailand, several days ago, and that they were surprised to find throngs of protesters after making their way through customs.

“It was something I’ve never experienced before,” he said, adding that the protesters were “very polite” and helped his group find their way out of the airport.