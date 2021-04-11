Prince Harry to attend Phillip’s funeral, Meghan to stay home

WELLINGTON, NZ – OCTOBER 28: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex lay ferns and a wreath at the tomb of the Unknown Warrior at the newly unveiled UK war memorial and Pukeahu National War Memorial Park, on October 28, 2018, in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo by Rosa Woods – Pool/Getty Images)

Prince Harry will attend the funeral of his grandfather, Prince Phillip, who died Friday at age 99.

Meghan Markle will stay in California as doctors warned her not to travel during pregnancy, a palace spokesperson told the Associated Press. Markle is currently pregnant with a baby girl, who is due in the summer of this year.

Harry and Markle gave an interview to Oprah in March, in which they made explosive claims about the royal family. Though Harry hinted in the interview that relations with the family were strained after he and Markle stepped down as senior royals last year, that apparently won’t stop him from being by his family’s side for the funeral.

Philip’s funeral is set to take place April 17 at Windsor Castle. Only 30 people will be able to attend under the current coronavirus restrictions in England, but the slimmed-down service is scheduled to be broadcast live on television.

Royal family members said they appreciated the outpouring of tributes and good wishes from people across Britain and around the world to Philip, who was the queen’s consort and support through more than seven decades of marriage.

Prince Edward, 57, said the “extraordinary” tributes meant a lot to the royal family.

“It just goes to show, he might have been our father, grandfather, father-in-law, but he meant so much to so many other people,” he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.