‘My heart breaks’: Tri-state politicians react to deadly Kabul airport attack

Hundreds of people gather near an evacuation control checkpoint during ongoing evacuations at Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. The Taliban wrested back control of Afghanistan nearly 20 years after they were ousted in a U.S.-led invasion following the 9/11 attacks. Their return to power has pushed many Afghans to flee, fearing reprisals from the fighters or a return to the brutal rule they imposed when they last ran the country. (AP Photo)

(KCAU) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and other officials reacted to a deadly suicide bombings at Kabul’s airport Thursday, leaving 12 US military members and multiple Afghans dead.

Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul’s airport Thursday. At least 12 U.S. service members were killed in the Afghanistan bombings, including 11 Marines and one Navy medic. Fifteen military members were injured.

Politicians in the tri-states took to social media to give their reactions on Thursday’s attack.

Iowa

Governor Kim Reynolds

“The state of Iowa joins with the entire nation mourning the devastating loss of 12 U.S. service members killed in action in Kabul earlier today. There are no words that can describe the pain felt by their fellow soldiers, family, and loved ones. Kevin and I send our prayers to their family and to those injured, as well as those brave men and women still standing guard outside the airport. We cannot thank the brave men and women of our Armed Forces enough for what they do to preserve this incredible nation.” Gov. Kim Reynolds

Sen. Joni Ernst

My statement on the deadly attacks in Kabul ⤵️ https://t.co/7uv4aR4fW8 pic.twitter.com/ErkwnpvERu — Joni Ernst (@SenJoniErnst) August 26, 2021

Sen. Chuck Grassley

Im monitoring situation at Kabul airport My prayers are w our servicemembers +American citizens + allies on the ground in Afghanistan — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) August 26, 2021

Rep. Randy Feenstra

Devastated to learn multiple Marines lost their lives in today's heinous terrorist attack — praying for their loved ones, all those who suffered injuries, & for the safety of our troops, American civilians, & our allies.



We need to hear a concrete plan from Biden immediately. https://t.co/1btvCAyrn6 — Rep. Randy Feenstra (@RepFeenstra) August 26, 2021

Rep. Ashley Hinson

Thinking about the American and Afghan lives lost today. God Bless our troops. pic.twitter.com/rdltqtVzh0 — Ashley Hinson (@RepAshleyHinson) August 26, 2021

Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks

South Dakota

Governor Kristi Noem

Like many South Dakotans, I have seen the reports of the terrible attacks in Kabul, Afghanistan. We are still learning the full scope of the damage, and the number of those injured or killed, but the Pentagon has confirmed Americans are among the casualties.



[THREAD] 1/6 pic.twitter.com/9xC7fenzEq — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) August 26, 2021

Sen. John Thune

I am closely watching the situation in Afghanistan and monitoring the latest updates on the reported terrorist attacks. Please keep our troops and citizens and our Afghan allies on the ground in your prayers. — Senator John Thune (@SenJohnThune) August 26, 2021

Sen. Mike Rounds

Please keep the service members who lost their lives today in your thoughts and prayers. Please also remember their families during this very difficult time. We stand in solidarity with the men and women who wear the uniform so proudly and so bravely while in harm’s way. — Senator Mike Rounds (@SenatorRounds) August 26, 2021

Rep. Dusty Johnson

What is happening in Kabul is absolutely tragic. God protect our troops. — Rep. Dusty Johnson (@RepDustyJohnson) August 26, 2021

Nebraska

Governor Pete Ricketts

Our prayers are with the families of the U.S. troops killed in today’s attack on the Kabul airport. They have been bravely rescuing Americans and our allies as this horrible tragedy continues to unfold. — Gov. Pete Ricketts (@GovRicketts) August 26, 2021

Sen. Deb Fischer

I am devastated by the news that U.S. servicemembers and innocent civilians were killed in terrorist attacks in Kabul this morning. I am also praying for the recovery of those who were injured. — Senator Deb Fischer (@SenatorFischer) August 26, 2021

Sen. Ben Sasse

Mr. President, there is a clear choice before you now: Either rip up the August 31 deadline and defend evacuation routes — by expanding the perimeter around the Kabul airport or by retaking Bagram — or leave our people behind in your retreat. pic.twitter.com/ePAVIZitjS — Senator Ben Sasse (@SenSasse) August 26, 2021

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry

Rep. Don Bacon