‘My heart breaks’: Tri-state politicians react to deadly Kabul airport attack

(KCAU) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and other officials reacted to a deadly suicide bombings at Kabul’s airport Thursday, leaving 12 US military members and multiple Afghans dead.
Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul’s airport Thursday. At least 12 U.S. service members were killed in the Afghanistan bombings, including 11 Marines and one Navy medic. Fifteen military members were injured.
Politicians in the tri-states took to social media to give their reactions on Thursday’s attack.
Iowa
Governor Kim Reynolds
“The state of Iowa joins with the entire nation mourning the devastating loss of 12 U.S. service members killed in action in Kabul earlier today. There are no words that can describe the pain felt by their fellow soldiers, family, and loved ones. Kevin and I send our prayers to their family and to those injured, as well as those brave men and women still standing guard outside the airport. We cannot thank the brave men and women of our Armed Forces enough for what they do to preserve this incredible nation.”Gov. Kim Reynolds
Sen. Joni Ernst
Sen. Chuck Grassley
Rep. Randy Feenstra
Rep. Ashley Hinson
Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks
South Dakota
Governor Kristi Noem
Sen. John Thune
Sen. Mike Rounds
Rep. Dusty Johnson
Nebraska
Governor Pete Ricketts
Sen. Deb Fischer
Sen. Ben Sasse
Rep. Jeff Fortenberry
Rep. Don Bacon
“Our nation’s prayers go out to those who were injured and to the families of the reported 12 U.S. Servicemen killed in this horrific attack. We also pray for the safety of our troops as we finish carrying out this mission, and for the stranded American citizens and our Afghan allies who are still in the area desperately trying to escape.
“The flawed retreat and withdrawal from Afghanistan has shown the utter ineptness in the White House. The results have put our troops in a very vulnerable position at the Kabul Airport while we have thousands of American citizens at risk of being stranded and made hostages.
“This disaster will be remembered as one of the worst foreign policy fiascos in our nation’s history and the repercussions will be felt for a decade.”Rep. Don Bacon