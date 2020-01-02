Kim Jong Un told North Korean officials that nuclear testing could resume in 2020

(ABC NEWS) – North Korean leader Kim Jong Un skipping his annual New Year’s speech on Wednesday, but he did have a message for the world.

The state-run news agency in North Korea reports Kim told officials that nuclear testing could resume in 2020, citing what he calls a “hostile U.S. policy” toward his nation.

U.S. officials have been closely following North Korea after its promise to deliver a “Christmas gift” to the U.S. late last month.

The “gift” was widely believed to mean a weapons test, but no such tests have been detected from North Korea, as of yet.

“Look, he likes me. I like him. We get along. He’s representing his country. I’m representing my country. We have to do what we have to do. But he did sign a contract. He did sign an agreement talking about denuclearization and that was signed. Number one sentence: Denuclearization,” said President Trump.

North Korea last tested a nuclear weapon in September 2017, when it detonated a hydrogen bomb triggering a 6.3 magnitude seismic event.

