Iran retaliates with missile attack on American forces stationed in Iraq

WASHINGTON (ABC) – A new video from Iranian State T.V. shows Iran striking back against the United States.

Tehran fired round after round of ballistic missiles into Iraq, targeting American forces stationed at a military base in Western Iraq.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard called Tuesday night’s rocket attack “Operation Martyr Soleimani”.

After the country’s top military commander was killed in a U.S. airstrike 48 hours earlier, President Trump received a briefing of the situation, meeting with his national security team in the situation room.

Just hours before in the White House, Trump defended his ordered airstrike targeting Soleimani.

“He’s been called a monster. And he was a monster. And he’s no longer a monster. He’s dead,” President Trump said.

Trump’s Defense Chief, Mark Epser, also stated that Soleimani was plotting to kill American soldiers and diplomats.

“The United States is not seeking a war with Iran, but we are prepared to finish it,” Epser added.

Iran’s foreign minister told ABC’s Martha Raddatz, the outcome of the situation depends on the U.S.

“Are you concerned that a strong response from Iran will end in an all-out war?” Martha Raddatz asked.

“That depends on the United States. The United States took an act of war against Iran, it will have to be prepared for the consequences,” Zarif, Iran’s foreign minister said.

Classified briefings with congressional members have been held in a secure room in the capitol building.

House Speaker, Nanci Pelosi, warned Americans Tuesday night saying, “America and world cannot afford war”.

Hours after the attack, President Trump sent out a message to the American people stating that “all is well”.

Trump said that officials are assessing damage and casualties but “so far, so good”.