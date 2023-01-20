QUEENSLAND, Australia (AP) — Rangers in Australia said they were shocked to discover a huge cane toad at a national park in the country’s Queensland state.

Queensland Department of Environment and Science Rangers said they were working on clearing a trail at the Conway National Park in the state’s north when they stumbled across the toad.

Ranger Kylee Gray said the team was forced to stop their vehicle when a snake slithered across their track.

She said when they hopped out of their vehicle, they were shocked to discover the huge toad.

“I was standing on the right of our buggy and looked down and yeah right near my feet, probably about 40 centimeters away from where the snake was originally, there was this monster cane toad that shocked us,” Gray told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.

She said the toad, dubbed Toadzilla, weighed 2.7 kilograms.

Gray said the Queensland Museum will be doing their measurements to check if it might be the largest toad found.