KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A celebrated Ukrainian medic who was held captive by Russian forces said she thinks about the prisoners she left behind constantly.

Yuliia Paievska, who is better known as Taira, was freed on June 17.

She was captured on March 16 in the besieged city of Mariupol, a day after a team of Associated Press journalists smuggled out a data card on which she’d recorded 256 gigabytes of bodycam footage showing her medical team’s desperate efforts to save wounded civilians and troops, including Russian soldiers.

Taira credits the release of the video by AP with helping win her freedom.

But she left behind a cell full of Ukrainian women she’s hoping will also be released.

Now Taira’s trying now to regain her health and plans to write a sort of self-help book about enduring captivity.