Australian firefighters forced to take shelter in firetruck as fire passed through

NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA (CNN) – People in parts of Australia are still battling bushfires that have been spreading since September.

The fires have killed 18 people, but Fire and Rescue New South Wales (NSW) Station 509 fire crew was able to make it out of a terrifying situation.

The Central Coast firefighters sent south to help with the Currowan fire were caught on unsealed Hames Road near Nowra.

Embers cascade down from a fire off to the left that they can’t outrun. It storms closer. The radiant heat almost unbearable.

Suddenly, it’s like driving through hell. The urban firetruck has no sprinkler safety system. They are beyond vulnerable.

The air so hot everything explodes. This is life or death.

They know how close they came. The cabin could have been a coffin.

“When we were in there, in the thick of it, we thought that this could be it,” said Deputy Captain. Kayle Barton, Fire & Rescue NSW.

The crew managed to escape safe and sound, but it could have been so much worse. One of the firetrucks was completely destroyed. It’s believed the brake lines melted and the wheels seized up.

How intense were the fires? Aluminum melts at 600 degrees. But the firefighters say it was even hotter Tuesday.

This crew forced to abandon the $700,000 firetruck, throw some breathing gear and flee.

“It had got to a point where it was too dangerous to remain in the vehicle,” said Deputy Captain Jason Croft, Fire & Rescue NSW.

They abandoned their $700,000 pumper, threw on breathing gear and raced to the other firetruck.

“It was right on my window and my truck got melted,” said Deputy Capt. Barton.

An indicator of the intensity of the infernos, a house on the same road set up a GoPro capturing the fire as it burst through the bush.

At nearby Nowra Rural Fire Service, it went pitch black at midday on Tuesday.

The flags were at half-mast for firefighter Sam McPaul, who died at Jingellic. One of three firefighters now killed. It could have been more.

For the full video of the Fire & Rescue New South Wales firetruck becoming overrun by the bushfires, go to their Facebook page.