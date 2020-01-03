Injured man uses Ring camera to get help

PEORIA, Arizona (KNXV) – A California man visiting Arizona for the Fiesta Bowl was caught on a homeowner’s Ring camera begging for help, after being carjacked and shot after the game ended.

Before Anthony, the victim desperately pleaded for help, he told his sister that he thought he was going to take his last breath in a dirt lot.

“They told him to keep backing up and pointing the gun at him, and then they just said it’s over. And he said just take me home, and they started shooting,” Michelle, Anthony’s sister shared.

“Gunshots, it sounded like five or six of them,” Sandy Rees, a neighbor of the Arizona resident said.

The victim was in Arizona for the Fiesta Bowl.

“We are from Ohio, so big Ohio State fans,” Michelle added.

Anthony was still in his Buckeyes sweatshirt when he hobbled to Scott Sander’s house.

“Pounding on our front door. And then after that, the gentleman ran,” Scott Sanders, a witness said.

Anthony was bleeding, hopping fences, hoping for help when he hit a homeowner’s Ring doorbell.

“I took a very pessimistic approach,” Jerry, the homeowner with Ring said.

Jerry immediately called 911 and continued to watch Anthony closely.

“I could tell he was hurt in some way, shape, or form. I couldn’t see any blood through his shirt, but I was starting to see it show up in random spots on the patio. He told me he had been shot seven times. That was his best guess as to how many times someone had shot at him,” the homeowner added.

The suspects of the shooting include a 16-year-old, a 17-year-old, and an 18-year-old.

The oldest, Rodrick Smith, is already a convicted felon, allegedly confessed to carjacking Anthony, driving him to ATMs, and then shooting him.

“He feels very lucky to be alive and he is extremely traumatized,” Michelle, the victim’s sister said.

“I’m glad to hear he’s OK, and I’m glad to hear he’s a righteous dude,” Jerry, the homeowner shared.

The good news is, the doctors were able to remove the bullet, which was lodged in Anthony’s abdomen.

Anthony will be released from the hospital in a few days.