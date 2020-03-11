InfoWars founder, conservative radio host Alex Jones arrested, charged with DWI on Tuesday

News

by: Russell Falcon

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Tuesday morning, conservative radio host Alex Jones was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, according to the Travis County Sheriff’s Office.

TCSO says that Jones was booked at 12:36 a.m. for the class B misdemeanor.

Jones’ website and internet show, InfoWars, has notably claimed conspiracy theories around major news events, including 9/11 and the Sandy Hook shooting, which he claimed was faked and that parents had faked their childrens’ deaths.

“The Alex Jones Show” is produced and operates out of Austin.

His bail was set at $3,000 and he was released at 4:11 a.m.

KXAN will update this with more information as it becomes available.

