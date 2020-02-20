Industries around the world affected by economic impact of coronavirus

(CNN) – The coronavirus outbreak is impacting the global economy and nearly every industry from retail to cars to technology.

Apple is the latest company to be affected.

The tech giant cautioned investors that first-quarter sales could take a hit from the spread of coronavirus.

Apple said the disease is creating an iPhone supply shortage, and that may impact consumers.

From Apple to Walmart, the coronavirus is rattling global brands and there’s growing concern about the impact that may have on your wallet.

This week, Apple announced a slowdown in production will likely lead to iPhone shortages.

All of its stores in China have been closed temporarily due to the outbreak.

Apple’s iPhone supply chain has been hit hard by production delays in Chinese factories as the virus drags on.

Prior to the coronavirus, iPhone sales were up nearly 8% in late 2019.

Experts said the debut of 5G enabled iPhones later this year will boost demand.

An iPhone shortage could potentially lead to higher prices.

Meanwhile, Walmart is admitting that a long-term disruption from the outbreak could impact their business.

About one-third of the merchandise sold in Walmart’s U.S. stores is made in other countries like China.

The virus is forcing companies to restrict travel and shut down stores and offices.

That’s made it difficult for companies to get parts for things like cars and iPhones.

Some popular car brands are also hurting, Chinese factories run by Tesla, Ford, and Nissan have shut down.

There’s a shortage of supplies, and that could disrupt production and that impact may trickle down to consumers.

The clothing industry is also feeling the pinch.

Under Armour told investors that revenue in the first months of 2020 would take up to a $60 million hit because of the outbreak.