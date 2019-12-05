Indiana special education teacher and her husband adopt student as their kid

BROWNSTOWN, In. (KCAU) – It’s the season of giving and when people believe in the magic of Christmas.

A special education teacher and her husband are great examples of that after giving a young man love, a home, and happiness not only for the holiday season but for forever.

It’s an ordinary school, in a rural, working-class Indiana town, but here, in Deb Schwartz’s class, the extraordinary happens every day.

She’s a special education teacher with the emphasis on special.

Her goal? To make each student feel that way every day.

“When life gets down, that’s when you get up. Be positive. Always look for the good things you have in your life,” said Deb Schwartz.

But for 19-year-old Dylan Bridges, there wasn’t always a lot of good.

“I wasn’t happy. I was feeling sad,” said Dylan Bridges, student.

Dylan was in foster care and the situation wasn’t the best.

That’s when Deb Schwartz took her compassion beyond the classroom.

She and her husband adopted Dylan, and the reason, according to Dan Schwartz, was simple.

“He had a bad situation. We can fix it, let’s fix it,” said Dan Schwartz.

A boy once broken, now has a smile that never seems to stop.

All thanks to a couple who had already raised two children, and decided to once again dive into parenthood.

Dylan is thriving, mot only at home, but in the classroom and he says it all began that day when his teacher asked if he wanted to live with her.

“It was awesome and I love living with Deb and she’s the best,” said Bridges.

A truly extraordinary teacher loved a student enough to make him her son.

“He’s come a long way and he’s happy. And if he’s happy, I’m happy,” said Deb Schwartz.