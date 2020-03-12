Indiana hospital launces NICU reading program

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) – Reading to children can have a significant impact on their development and that’s especially true for babies in the NICU. That’s why Saint Joseph Medical Center in Indiana is launching a reading program for babies and their families.

“Premature infants are at really high risk of speech delays,” said Dr. Julie West, Neonatologist and Medical Director of the NICU at Saint Joseph. “Reading is one of those ways we can improve the outcomes.”

“This is a new program in the NICU library so parents can bond with their children,” said Hannah Sergio, a Registered Nurse in the NICU. “It’s a great program. It’s great developmentally and neurologically for the infants. They’ve got a lot of skills they can learn from this.”

Many studies show the benefits of reading to babies, specifically in the NICU. “They’re at a higher risk of delays because they are premature,” Dr. West said. “They have different issues that can happen in the NICU that can change brain development.”

“The NICU can be a really stressful time,” Sergio said. “We want to make this the most positive experience we can. We’re really excited about this reading program because it brings in these and good experiences and they get to take them home with them.”

“To remember and carry on that good memory of being here,” Sergio said. “We’re really excited about that. Looking forward to all the great things that this library is going to do for us, our parents and our kids here.”