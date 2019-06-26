Independence Waste has 30 days to clean trash

ELK POINT, S.D. (KCAU) – Elk Point’s Independence Waste has 30 days from Wednesday to clean up their trash or else they could face fines from the county.

The Union County Zoning Board announced the decision at their morning meeting.

The Zoning Board has been in contact with those in charge of the garbage company to make sure all the dumpsters and garbage cans near the business are taken away within a timely manner.

“My conversations with the salvage companies, the lender involved they want this nuisance done and over. Their reputations are on the line too, they say that within two weeks that it’d be over and I believe that,” said Dennis Henze, the Union County Planning and Zoning Director.

If the trash company does not have everything picked up within the 30 days, the case will be handed over to the Union County Attorney’s Office.