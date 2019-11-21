Illegal immigrant sentenced after using another person’s name and social security number

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCAU) – A man from Mexico who used another person’s Social Security number to get a job was sentenced to more than six months in federal prison on Thursday.

Ernesto Gonzalez-Casas, 46 of Mexico, was illegally present in the United States and lived in Williamsburg, Iowa. Gonzalez-Casas received his prison term after pleading guilty to two counts of misuse of a social security number on October 2, 2019.

At his plea hearing, he admitted that on July 21, 2017, and September 5, 2017, he used someone else’s name and social security number on state and federal tax forms when completing employment forms in Williamsburg, Iowa.

On December 7, 2018, Gonzalez-Casas came to the attention of law enforcement when he tried to transfer the title to a vehicle under an alias name at the Iowa County Treasurer’s Office. The alias name was in the Iowa Department of Transportation records system as possibly being a stolen identity as reported by the true victim.

Gonzalez-Casas told law enforcement officers that he was a United States citizen born in Texas and falsely claimed he had previously filed a report in Iowa County of the identity theft of his alias name. His fingerprints showed that he was not the person he claimed to be.

Immigration records showed that Gonzalez-Casas was a Mexican citizen illegally present in the United States and was not a United States citizen as he claimed.

On June 17, 2019, Gonzalez-Casas was convicted in the Iowa District Court for Iowa County of making a false report to law enforcement and sentenced to 180 days’ imprisonment.

Gonzalez-Casas was sentenced in Cedar Rapids to six months’ imprisonment. He must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

Gonzalez-Casas is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to federal prison.