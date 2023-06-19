SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Attached is the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association (IHSBCA) Week 5 poll:

CLASS 1A

  1. Newman Catholic, Mason City
  2. Kingsley-Pierson
  3. Remsen St. Mary’s
  4. Lynnville-Sully
  5. North Linn
  6. West Harrison
  7. Don Bosco
  8. Burlington, Notre Dame
  9. Lisbon
  10. Coon Rapids-Bayard

Others Mentioned (Alphabetical order): Akron-Westfield, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars, Newell-Fonda, Woodbury Central

CLASS 2A

  1. Van Meter
  2. Mid-Prairie
  3. Estherville-Lincoln Central
  4. Beckman, Dyersville
  5. Underwood
  6. Kuemper, Carroll
  7. Cascade
  8. West Marshall
  9. New Hampton
  10. Anamosa

Others Mentioned (Alphabetical order): Pleasantville, Sumner-Fredericksburg, West Lyon, Williamsburg, Woodward-Granger

CLASS 3A

  1. Western Dubuque
  2. Lewis Central
  3. North Polk
  4. Knoxville
  5. Marion
  6. Bishop Heelan
  7. ADM
  8. Wahlert, Dubuque
  9. Assumption, Davenport
  10. Ballard

Others Mentioned (Alphabetical order): Benton, Bondurant-Farrar, MOC-Floyd Valley, West Delaware, Xavier Cedar Rapids

CLASS 4A

  1. Ankeny Centennial
  2. Cedar Rapids Prairie
  3. Johnston
  4. Southeast Polk
  5. West Des Moines Dowling
  6. Cedar Rapids Kennedy
  7. Pleasant Valley
  8. Iowa City High
  9. Dallas Center-Grimes
  10. Indianola

Others Mentioned (Alphabetical order): Ankeny, Bettendorf, Sioux City North, Urbandale, Waukee Northwest