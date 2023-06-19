SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Attached is the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association (IHSBCA) Week 5 poll:
CLASS 1A
- Newman Catholic, Mason City
- Kingsley-Pierson
- Remsen St. Mary’s
- Lynnville-Sully
- North Linn
- West Harrison
- Don Bosco
- Burlington, Notre Dame
- Lisbon
- Coon Rapids-Bayard
Others Mentioned (Alphabetical order): Akron-Westfield, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars, Newell-Fonda, Woodbury Central
CLASS 2A
- Van Meter
- Mid-Prairie
- Estherville-Lincoln Central
- Beckman, Dyersville
- Underwood
- Kuemper, Carroll
- Cascade
- West Marshall
- New Hampton
- Anamosa
Others Mentioned (Alphabetical order): Pleasantville, Sumner-Fredericksburg, West Lyon, Williamsburg, Woodward-Granger
CLASS 3A
- Western Dubuque
- Lewis Central
- North Polk
- Knoxville
- Marion
- Bishop Heelan
- ADM
- Wahlert, Dubuque
- Assumption, Davenport
- Ballard
Others Mentioned (Alphabetical order): Benton, Bondurant-Farrar, MOC-Floyd Valley, West Delaware, Xavier Cedar Rapids
CLASS 4A
- Ankeny Centennial
- Cedar Rapids Prairie
- Johnston
- Southeast Polk
- West Des Moines Dowling
- Cedar Rapids Kennedy
- Pleasant Valley
- Iowa City High
- Dallas Center-Grimes
- Indianola
Others Mentioned (Alphabetical order): Ankeny, Bettendorf, Sioux City North, Urbandale, Waukee Northwest