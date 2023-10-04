SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — An Ida Grove man pleaded guilty on Monday to possessing child pornography.

Scott Allen Tomlinson, 49, has pleaded guilty to possessing and attempting to possess child pornography that depicted minors under the age of 12, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The release said that law enforcement recovered dozens of images that Tomlinson had saved to a cloud storage system. The release said that Tomlison admitted to using a cellphone to access the photos.

Tomlison now faces a sentence of up to 20 years in prison without parole, a fine of up to $250,000, and 5 years supervised release after any prison sentence.