NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — An Iowa man was arrested for allegedly threatening to detonate a stick of dynamite while in the car with two women.

According to a press release from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Kelly Red Tomahawk, 37, of Battle Creek, was arrested after authorities responded to a call that two people were being held hostage.

That call came in around 2 p.m. on Wednesday. The caller also said a male allegedly threatened to detonate a partial sick of dynamite. The caller was in contact with one of the alleged hostages in the car which allowed them to alert police.

Eventually, Madison County deputies were able to locate the car near 13th and Eisenhower streets and initiated a traffic stop on the corner of 13th Street and Maple Avenue. The male and two females, one of whom was driving the car, were taken out of the vehicle. The male, Red Tomahawk, arrested while the two females were given initial interviews and were not arrested.

An explosive device was allegedly found in the car, though exactly what that explosive device was will not be known until it is tested in a lab. The 1200 block of Maple Street was evacuated as a precaution and a technician from the Nebraska State Patrol’s bomb unit was able to dispose of the item.

Red Tomahawk was charged with terroristic threats and false imprisonment, he was taken to the Madison County Jail.

Nebraska State Patrol, Norfolk Police Division and the Norfolk Fire Division assisted in the matter.