DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — An Iowa State Fair visitor didn’t hold back in a tense face-to-face exchange on Friday with Mike Pence. The former vice president was visiting the fair to campaign with Iowa Republicans when a man approached him in the Varied Industries Building. As he shook Pence’s hand, this was the exchange of words:

Man: “Can I say, with all respect, I want you dead.”

Pence: “You’re very kind.”

Man: “With all respect.”

Pence: “God bless you.”

Man: “God bless you.”

The two men then released their handshake and walked separate ways. We did not see where the man walked off and WHO 13 did not confirm the man’s identity or if he was stopped by authorities. The rest of Pence’s visit to the fairgrounds was without incident.

Pence remains a controversial figure in Republican politics after he refused to endorse the ‘Big Lie’ of former President Trump claiming widespread election fraud in 2020. Pence was the target of some protestors who stormed the US Capitol on January 6th to interrupt proceedings to certify Joe Biden’s electoral victory as the 46th President of the United States. Pence is considering testifying before the committee investigating that riot.