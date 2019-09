SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Interstate 29 project will lead to a partial road closure of two Sioux City Roads.

Floyd Boulevard will be closing today at 7:00 p.m. until Friday morning at 6:00 a.m.

The southbound ramp from Hamilton Boulevard to Wesley Parkway will be closed starting Friday night at 9:00 p.m. and will remain closed until Saturday morning at 6:00 a.m.