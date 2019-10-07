I-29 north of Council Bluffs reopens after closing over the weekend

AMES, Iowa (KCAU) – Interstate 29 from Loveland to Crescent has reopened Monday afternoon again after closing Sunday.

The stretch of I-29 from Exit 61 near Crescent to Exit 71 has opened in both directions after closing Sunday due to water covering the road, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation.

The road had just reopened Friday after being closed for more than a week before.

The Iowa DOT also said that closures on Iowa 275 and Iowa 333 near Hamburg remain closed due to flooding issues.

The Iowa DOT warns that road could still close due to high waters, but will continue to monitor the roads. To stay up-to-date on road closures in Iowa, the Iowa DOT recommends checking road conditions at www.511ia.org.