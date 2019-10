SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Once again, floodwaters have caused Interstate 29 to close.

According to the Iowa Department of Transportation, I-29 is closed from Exit 61 near Crescent to Exit 71 near Loveland in both directions due to water covering the road.

The Iowa DOT is expecting the road to reopen sometime Tuesday night.

The Iowa DOT recommends to stay up to date on the road conditions visit their website.