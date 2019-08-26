I-29 construction months away from completion

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Construction along Interstate 29 around downtown is just months away from completion, according to officials.

After nearly 15 years of work, all lanes of the interstate will be re-opened by the end of fall.

Dakin Shultz with the Iowa Department of Transportation has been with the project for years. His hope is people remember why they started this project and how much better the new interstate will be.

“I hope people remember the issues, we didn’t do it just to cause traffic snarls for a decade. I hope people can appreciate the modern safe facilities people have to drive on after this,” he said.

The work on the main part of the interstate may be done, but construction isn’t quite complete.

Next year, the DOT is planning work on on-and-off ramps along with raising Hamilton Boulevard in spots to help prevent future flooding.