SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It was a hot week, but Friday was the hottest day. That’s why some Siouxlanders cooled off with the help of Sioux City’s bravest.

The Sioux City Fire Rescue hosted a hydrant party at Cook Park Friday. They opened a hydrant usually used to put out fires to help cool off kids.

It’s a fun way for the fire department to be involved with the community.