Hy-Vee to offer drive-up flu vaccines starting August 17

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Hy-Vee will start offering drive-up flu vaccines beginning next month.

Hy-Vee announced that more than 270 pharmacy locations will have drive-up flu vaccines in their parking lots between August 17 through October 31 during the following times each week:

Monday: 7 a.m.-11 a.m.

Thursday: 3 p.m.-7 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Hy-Vee pharmacists can give a flu vaccine to individuals outside of the age-specific guidelines. State laws in Hy-Vee’s eight-state region include:

Illinois: Ages 10 years and older

Iowa: Ages 6 years and older

Kansas: Ages 6 years and older

Minnesota: Ages 6 years and older

Missouri: Ages 7 years and older

Nebraska: Ages 6 months and older

South Dakota: Ages 6 months and older

Wisconsin: Ages 6 years and older

Each person who receives a flu vaccine at a Hy-Vee Pharmacy can also earn a 20 cents per gallon Fuel Saver discount.

Latest Stories