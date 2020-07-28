Hy-Vee to offer drive-up flu vaccines starting August 17

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Hy-Vee will start offering drive-up flu vaccines beginning next month.

Hy-Vee announced that more than 270 pharmacy locations will have drive-up flu vaccines in their parking lots between August 17 through October 31 during the following times each week:

  • Monday: 7 a.m.-11 a.m.
  • Thursday: 3 p.m.-7 p.m.
  • Saturday: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Hy-Vee pharmacists can give a flu vaccine to individuals outside of the age-specific guidelines. State laws in Hy-Vee’s eight-state region include:

  • Illinois: Ages 10 years and older
  • Iowa: Ages 6 years and older
  • Kansas: Ages 6 years and older
  • Minnesota: Ages 6 years and older
  • Missouri: Ages 7 years and older
  • Nebraska: Ages 6 months and older
  • South Dakota: Ages 6 months and older
  • Wisconsin: Ages 6 years and older

Each person who receives a flu vaccine at a Hy-Vee Pharmacy can also earn a 20 cents per gallon Fuel Saver discount.

