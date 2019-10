SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Hy-Vee released on Thursday that they know the specific time frame the data was accessed during a recent data breach.

The grocery chain says fuel pump readers were being accessed between December 14, 2018, and July 29, 2019.

Restaurants and drive-thru coffee shops were being accessed from January 15, 2019, to July 29, 2019.

Hy-Vee is assuring customers that grocery registers inside their stores were not affected by the data breach.