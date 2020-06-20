Hy-Vee recalls garden salad due to potential contamination

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Hy-Vee, Inc. is recalling its 12 oz. Hy-Vee bagged garden salad product across its eight-state region, which includes stores in Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin, due to potential Cyclospora contamination.

The potential contamination was brought to Hy-Vee’s attention when Fresh Express, manufacturer of the product, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control Prevention (CDC) have been investigating a Cyclospora outbreak in the upper Midwest.

The recall is limited to 12 oz. Hy-Vee bagged garden salad, all UPCs and expiration dates. Customers who purchased this product should discard it or return it to their local Hy-Vee store for a full refund.

Back panel of the recalled Hy-Vee Garden Salad product.

No other Hy-Vee food items are impacted by this recall.

If you’ve consumed the recalled product, watch for the following symptoms which can typically appear within seven days after ingestion of Cyclospora:

watery diarrhea (most common),

loss of appetite,

weight loss,

cramping,

bloating,

increased gas,

nausea,

fatigue,

vomiting, and

low-grade fever.

If not treated, symptoms can persist for several weeks to a month or more. People who are in poor health or who have weakened immune systems may be at higher risk for severe or prolonged illness.

Consumers with questions may contact Hy-Vee Customer Care representatives 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-800-772-4098.

For more information, see the FDA’s announcement here.