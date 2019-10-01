Hy-Vee, CVS pulls Zantac off their shelves

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Two major chains are stopping the sale of heart burn relief medicine due to cancer concerns.

CVS and Hy-Vee announcing they will no longer sell Zantac or it’s genertic verison.

The move comes after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the medicine contains low levels of impurity that could cause cancer.

Despite the FDA’s concerns, Zantac and its generic counterpart have not been recalled.

But CVS says customers who have already brought the products can returm them for a refund. Hy-Vee cutsomers can speak with their Hy-Vee Pharmacist.