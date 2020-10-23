Hunter rescued after getting stuck in mud, water near Stanton, Neb.

STANTON, Neb. (KCAU)- The Stanton County Sheriff’s office helped a duck hunter who got trapped in a pond southwest of Stanton.

According to a release, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a call of a duck hunter trapped in water and mud at the Wood Duck recreation area southwest of Stanton on Friday after 12:30 p.m.

The sheriff’s office requested help from the Norfolk Fire water rescue team along with Stanton Fire. The first unit to arrive found the hunter in the extreme west portion of the area in water up to his waist about 80 yards off the shoreline. The 23-year-old male was found to be stuck in the muck and otherwise uninjured and had been able to call for help with his cell phone.

A rescue boat was launched by Norfolk Fire and, after about fifteen minutes, was able to make contact with the hunter in the water and secure him in the boat. He was returned to the shore and declined medical treatment.

This is the third duck hunter that has become stuck in the muddy ponds of the rec area in the past fifteen years and needed rescue assistance to get out of the water.

Latest Stories