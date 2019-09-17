Hunt Elementary demolished on Monday

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Another piece of Sioux City history came down on Monday.

After housing students for more than 100 years, Hunt Elementary school was demolished Monday, in order to make room for part of the new school and teacher parking lot.

Hunt opened in 1906 and had been the oldest elementary school in the Sioux City Community School District.

“Of course history, anytime it changes its always bitter-sweet for everyone that’s involved but also at the same time its a new chapter for the school district, it’ll be a great time for the students that return and staff, of course, to this building when they have a new modern facility and especially with air conditioning,” said Brian Fahrendholz the Director of Operations and Maintenance.

The $20 million building is scheduled to be completed in August of 2022.