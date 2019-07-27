Hundreds watch 51st annual Milford Pioneer Days Parade

Okoboji, Iowa (KCAU) – Hundreds of people grabbed their lawn chairs and bags to watch the 51st annual Milford Pioneer Days Parade stroll through the Milford community.

Susan Reiser, the Milford Pioneer Days Parade chairwoman, described what people could expect from the parade this year.

“All the fire engines of the various communities in Dickinson county are here as well as business and organizations,” said Reiser.

From prancing horses to large green tractors, 72 participants glided down 13th street, cheerfully waving to the community and passing out treats

“It’s kind of like, you work hard all year and then this is your playtime. It gives the businesses an opportunity to show their stuff and get their name out in front of the people,” said Reiser.

While some people said this was a new experience for them, the Milford Pioneer Parade continues to be a staple in the community.