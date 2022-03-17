LEE COUNTY, Iowa — A pair of unlicensed breeders is facing charges of animal neglect after hundreds more animals in poor condition were rescued from southeast Iowa this week.

According to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa, David and Gina Sams of Argyle have been arrested and charged with seven counts of animal neglect so far. The investigation into the situation continues and more charges could be filed.

Back in February, 42 dogs and 41 hamsters were rescued from the same couple by the ARL.

This week, the ARL says its Mobile Response Team helped law enforcement in removing another 225 animals. They include dogs, goats, chickens, donkeys, ducks, geese, peacocks, turkeys, a miniature horse, a pig, reptiles, and small animals. In total more the 300 animals have been rescued from the couple.

(Courtesy: Animal Rescue League of Iowa)

(Courtesy: Animal Rescue League of Iowa)

(Courtesy: Animal Rescue League of Iowa)

(Courtesy: Animal Rescue League of Iowa)

(Courtesy: Animal Rescue League of Iowa)

(Courtesy: Animal Rescue League of Iowa)

(Courtesy: Animal Rescue League of Iowa)

(Courtesy: Animal Rescue League of Iowa)

(Courtesy: Animal Rescue League of Iowa)

(Courtesy: Animal Rescue League of Iowa)

(Courtesy: Animal Rescue League of Iowa)

(Courtesy: Animal Rescue League of Iowa)

(Courtesy: Animal Rescue League of Iowa)

(Courtesy: Animal Rescue League of Iowa)

(Courtesy: Animal Rescue League of Iowa)

(Courtesy: Animal Rescue League of Iowa)

(Courtesy: Animal Rescue League of Iowa)

(Courtesy: Animal Rescue League of Iowa)

(Courtesy: Animal Rescue League of Iowa)

(Courtesy: Animal Rescue League of Iowa)

(Courtesy: Animal Rescue League of Iowa)

(Courtesy: Animal Rescue League of Iowa)

(Courtesy: Animal Rescue League of Iowa)

(Courtesy: Animal Rescue League of Iowa)

(Courtesy: Animal Rescue League of Iowa)

(Courtesy: Animal Rescue League of Iowa)

The ARL says a lot of the animals needed immediate medical care because of the “dire” conditions they were living in. Many were packed into cages or small enclosures with no food and water.

Treatment for the animals is being handled by the ARL, if you would like to donate to their care – click here.