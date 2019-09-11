Human error cause of Sioux Falls siren malfunction

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KCAU) – When severe weather strikes, many people rely on the city siren system to alert them to take shelter, but when tornadoes touched down in Sioux Falls Tuesday night, only half of the sirens went off.

Wednesday, city officials said human error was responsible for that failure. Mayor Paul TenHaken addressed the issue, saying despite some of the sirens not going off, none of them are broken.

“Quite honestly, what happened with this system is we just had a human error issue. Only some of our sirens were activated. We already have some plans in place to rectify that going forward. Our system is not broken it works absolutely just fine but there is a human aspect to operating a system and that’s what happened in this case,” TenHaken said.

Moving forward, TenHaken said the city will use a buddy system, so two dispatchers will make the decision to sound the sirens and make sure a miscommunication like Tuesday night’s doesn’t happen again.