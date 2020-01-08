HPV on the rise

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Nearly 80 million Americans are currently infected with a type of human papillomavirus, also known as HPV, but new research shows more people are taking steps to prevent it.

A new report released by the National Center for Health Statistics shows the percentage of those ages 18 to 26 who have received the HPV vaccine has nearly doubled in five years from 22.1% in 2013 to 39.9% in 2018.

While most of the 200 HPV viruses can be treated easily, some can develop into cancer in both men and women.

The vaccination protects from about 90% of HPV infections.