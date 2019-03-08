How well does the flu vaccine work?

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(ABC News) - We always hear how many people get the flu, but how many people avoid the flu by getting the annual vaccine?

Every year there are about 48 million people that get the flu with about 1 million of those people going to the hospital. Last year was an especially brutal season with 80,000 deaths from flu-related illnesses.

However, according to the CDC, the good news is that the annual flu vaccine prevented more than 7 million illnesses and over 100,000 hospitalizations, and 8,000 people are alive today because they received the vaccine last year.

The people who are most likely to benefit from receiving the flu vaccine are the very young and the old, but the CDC suggests anyone over the age of 6-months get the annual vaccine.

So as long as your healthcare professional suggests you get the vaccine, you may want to remember that your chances of staying healthy are increased with the once-a-year vaccine.