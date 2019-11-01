How trick-or-treating traditions are changing

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Trick or treat” – it’s a saying we hear every Halloween. But where we’re hearing it and how kids are doing it may be changing.

Traditional trick or treating takes place outdoors, kids going house to house collecting candy around the neighborhood. But more and more kids are gathering candy indoors or at trunk-or-treat events inside a single parking lot. Parents say these alternatives are safer for their kids and still allow them to take part in the holiday.

“It’s safer and more fun for the kids. It’s warmer in here. You can let them run around and keep an eye on them without worrying about them being close to a street,” says one Siouxland Father.

According to a study by Safe Kids USA, Children are more than twice as likely to be killed by a car while walking on Halloween night than at any other time of the year, one of parent’s biggest fears.

