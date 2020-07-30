How to prevent exposure to poisonous plants

(ABC NEWS) – Poison ivy, oil, or sumac are found coast to coast and direct or indirect contact with these poisonous plants can cause itchy rashes.

According to experts at the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, to help prevent falling victim, it’s important to learn how to identify these plants.

The old saying, “leaves of three, let it be” is a helpful reminder for identifying poison ivy and oak, but not poison sumac, which usually has clusters of seven to 13 leaves. Poison ivy and oak also have more than three leaves and their form may vary greatly depending on the species, environment and season.

When the leaves of these plants are bruised, damaged, or burned, they release oil that causes an allergic reaction. We can get exposed to these oils through direct or indirect contact

Burning these plants is extremely dangerous because they can produce allergens that can be inhaled and cause lung irritation.



Signs of exposure include red rashes within a few days of contact, possible bumps, patches, swelling, or itching.

If you do come in contact with a poisonous plant, you should immediately rinse your skin with rubbing alcohol, specialized poison plant washes, detergent or dish soap, and lots of water.

Scrub under your nails with a brush, apply a wet compress, calamine lotion, or hydrocortisone cream to the skin to reduce itching and blistering.

Oatmeal baths will also help relieve the itching as well as products like Benadryl.

In severe cases or if the rash is on the face or genitals, seek professional medical attention, call 911 or go to the emergency room, especially if you experience a severe allergic reaction.

