How to lower your electric bill

Where to look for “hot spots” and what to do about them.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – “I’m sick of dealing with it,” said Heather Uhl.

Heather and Tod Uhl have been struggling to keep cool in the summer for years.

“We had a window air [conditioner] to try to make the difference,” said Heather Uhl.

The Uhls say their house had inconsistent cooling that made each room a different temperature.

“Certain parts of the house like the master bedroom for instance. If the door was closed it wouldn’t cool off as much,” said Tod Uhl.

“You’re gonna feel just everyday living, you are going to notice that, ‘Hey when I’m in this room, I have a blanket on but when I’m in the next room over, I got to have my shorts on.’ And it’s pretty common, and really, there is no reason to live with that,” said Cory Tucker with Kalins Indoor Comfort.

The Uhl’s are starting from scratch with a whole new H-VAC system, but there are some other ways to lower their electricity bill and even out those temperatures.

“It’s oftentimes not a terribly expensive investment,” said Tucker.

While hot spots can be found in many areas of a home, some are more common than others.

Light switches and power outlets, especially on exterior walls, are a way for hot air to get into your home. Foam insulators, that go behind those plates can be found at most hardware stores.

Also, make sure the insulation in your home and attic are rated for our area.

“Insulation is very important in this country. We deal with extreme heat and extreme cold, so it’s important all year round, not only for your comfort but your utility bill,” said Tucker.

In many cases, hot spots can come from everyday items inside the home.

“Even going to LED lighting, regular incandescent bulbs put off heat, anything you can do. Curling irons, TVs, computers all generate heat in your house, so if you turn things off when it’s extremely warm, that will help when you’re inside your house,” said Tim Murphy, the district superintendent for Nebraska Power.

“We don’t cook as much because it heats up the house or we will grill more we kind of think about that a little bit because those little things affect things,” said Tod Uhl.

Windows are also a source of heat. Covering those windows is key.

“Any room with lots of glass in different directions would also affect that. Is the homeowner leaving blinds open? Are they closing them when the sun’s beaming on the glass? That will affect that,” said Tucker.

The experts suggest making sure your air vents aren’t being covered by furniture and that your air filter is clean. You can check your filter by holding it up to the light. If you can’t see light coming through, it’s time to replace it.

The Uhl’s are not only excited about the new, more even cooling in their home, but they’re also excited about the future.

“As far as the energy bill is should be a little bit better I would think,” said the Uhls.

Be mindful of where your thermostat is located in your home. If it is in a naturally cooler room like your basement it will turn off the air conditioning when that room is the correct temperature.