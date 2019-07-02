How to handle parking at Saturday in the Park

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – We are just days away from the 29th annual Saturday in the Park. With nearly 25,000 people expected to descend on Grandview Park, just getting there can be tricky.

For those looking to go to the concert on Saturday, parking is bound to fill up fast. Phil Claeys with Saturday in the Park recommends parking at the Tyson Events Center and then using the Park and Ride Shuttle. Cost each way is $1.80 for adults, $1.55 for youths, 90 cents for seniors, medicare cardholders and the disabled, and free for kids under 5 with an adult.

If you aren’t going to the festival but are driving in the area, be aware that a few roads will be closed around the park so as to limit traffic and keep everyone safe during the event.

Claeys was in the studio to talk more about it.