How to choose the right facemask

(ABC News) – Face coverings are essential for the new normal during the COVID-19 pandemic, and one of the ways we can help protect our neighbors.

If you were to look online, you will see Instagram and Etsy overflowing with masks. Big name fashion brands are even customizing them and many tout the comfort and efficacy of masks for sale.

The CDC advises all masks should allow for breathing without restriction, fit snugly but comfortably and include multiple layers of fabric which can help prevent the spread of the virus.

“Tightly woven cotton cloth, something approximating the weave of a bandana. Certainly not a looser weave like the material or knit a sweater is made out of. The holes in that type of material are much too large,” UNC Chapel Hill Microbiologist Dr. Rachel Noble said.

But anything too thick can restrict breathing, so the sweet spot is to find one that’s comfortable and breathable enough that you’re not taking it on and off or touching your face. Soft ear loops or adjustable bands can make a big difference. Many come with a bendable wire over the nose bridge

“Some of the best things that you can do are make sure that the mask fits closely on your face. If the mask is fitting improperly, air is actually being funneled downward and inward in the sides of the mask directly into the nostrils and into the nasal passages and that is exactly what we don’t want,” Dr. Noble said.

Noble said to not go more than a day or two without cleaning your mask. The washing machine and a through dry are key.

And while you might opt for something cute like sequins or glitter, experts don’t recommend those as they can make the fabric more porous, can harbor bacteria more than cloth and be itchy so we touch our face more.