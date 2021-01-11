How to be engaged in local politics as S.D. legislature starts back up

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The South Dakota Legislative session begins on Tuesday.

And while it can be easy to pay less attention to what takes place in Pierre in the coming weeks, political experts say our democracy depends upon everyone being involved in the process. That requires everyday citizens to stand up for their rights and their viewpoints. It can be a matter of simply emailing your local legislators. And voting is always the surest way to have your voice heard.

Janna Farley with the ACLU of South Dakota says democracy really requires citizens to stand up for their rights.

There a various ways you could get involved with local government, like testifying in front of a committee or simply sending an email to a representative or senator.

“If you’ve got, you know, personal experience with something that is going to be, you know, debated on in a House or Senate committee, you can share those experiences. Or you know, just share your opinion with them as well,” Farley said.

She added that there was a 74 percent voter turnout in the state back in 2020.

There are 37 legislative days scheduled.