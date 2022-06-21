PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Senate voted Tuesday to remove Jason Ravnsborg from the statewide elected office of attorney general.

Senators voted 24-9 to sustain the impeachment of Ravnsborg for crimes committed causing the death of pedestrian Joe Boever. They next voted 31-2 to sustain the second article of impeachment for acts of malfeasance Ravnsborg committed during the investigation into Boever’s death.

Finally, they voted 33-0 to permanently bar Ravnsborg from holding any state government position or profiting from state government.

Two-thirds majorities of 24 were needed to sustain.

Here’s how they voted:

Article 1 — Crimes committed causing the death. Two-thirds of 24 needed to sustain.

Yes — Jim Bolin, R-Canton. Bryan Breitling, R-Miller. Gary Cammack, R-Union Center. Jessica Castleberry, R-

Rapid City. Casey Crabtree, R-Madison. Blake Curd, R-Sioux Falls. Michael Diedrich, R-Rapid City. Helene Duhamel, R-Rapid City. Mary Duvall, R-Pierre. Troy Heinert, D-Mission. Jean Hunhoff, R-Yankton. David Johnson, R-Rapid City. Reynold Nesiba, D-Sioux Falls. Herman Otten, R-Lennox. Michael Rohl, R-Aberdeen. Lee Schoenbeck, R-Watertown. Kyle Schoenfish, R-Scotland. V.J. Smith, R-Brookings. Jim Stalzer, R-Sioux Falls. Maggie Sutton, R-Sioux Falls. Erin Tobin, R-Winner. David Wheeler, R-Huron. John Wiik, R-Big Stone City. Larry Zikmund, R-Sioux Falls.

No — Brock Greenfield, R-Clark. Timothy Johns, R-Lead. Joshua Klumb, R-Mitchell. Jack Kolbeck, R-Sioux Falls. Ryan Maher, R-Isabel. Al Novstrup, R-Aberdeen. Art Rusch, R-Vermillion. Wayne Steinhauer, R-Hartford. Marsha Symens, R-Dell Rapids.

Excused — Red Dawn Foster, D-Pine Ridge. Julie Frye-Mueller, R-Rapid City.

Article 2 — Malfeasance.

Yes — Bolin, R-Canton. Breitling, R-Miller. Cammack, R-Union Center. Castleberry, R-Rapid City. Crabtree, R-Madison. Curd, R-Sioux Falls. Diedrich, R-Rapid City. Duhamel, R-Rapid City. Duvall, R-Pierre. Greenfield, R-Clark. Heinert, D-Mission. Hunhoff, R-Yankton. Johnson, R-Rapid City. Klumb, R-Mitchell. Kolbeck, R-Sioux Falls. Maher, R-Isabel. Nesiba, D-Sioux Falls. Otten, R-Lennox. Rohl, R-Aberdeen. Rusch, R-Vermillion. Schoenbeck, R-Watertown. Schoenfish, R-Scotland. V.J. Smith, R-Brookings. Stalzer, R-Sioux Falls. Steinhauer, R-Hartford. Sutton, R-Sioux Falls. Symens, R-Dell Rapids. Tobin, R-Winner. Wheeler, R-Huron. Wiik, R-Big Stone City. Zikmund, R-Sioux Falls.

No — Johns, R-Lead. Novstrup, R-Aberdeen.

Excused — Foster, D-Pine Ridge. Frye-Mueller, R-Rapid City.