How the pandemic is still impacting healthcare workers

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Certified nursing assistants (CNAs) are still recovering from the workload of the pandemic. long term care facilities struggled to retain new hires during the height of the pandemic. while the staffs worklife is getting closer to normal Vanessa Stowe, a restorative therapist at Stoney Brook Suites Assisted Living said a lot of CNAs felt burnt out from long hours.

“During COVID, we had a lot of turnover, a lot of burnout definitely,” Stowe said. “I mean all the girls were really overworked, not to mention we did have some staff members who did have COVID, so it caused other staff members to work longer hours.”

The nursing home has 18 patients compared to 16 CNAs and they hope retaining new employees will be easier as the pandemic slows down.

Young people interested in the medical field are also keeping a close eye on whether or not colleges will offer in person classes this fall. In Siouxland, the uncertainty has impacted college applications as students aren’t sure what to expect this upcoming year.

Kendra Ericson, President of St. Luke’s College Unity Point Health says students experienced shifting guidelines and schedules during their education.



“What we’re seeing is a delay in the applications, that they’re just needing more information from the colleges on how education is going to be delivered,” Ericson said. “They really went through a lot of changes last year.”

The college will have in-person classes this fall and all health programs will be open for enrollment.