How the Iowa DOT prepares for winter

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Winter is on the way, but the Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) in Sioux City has been preparing for months.

They have more than 5,000 tons of salt ready for the roads and they finished inspecting their trucks. Ron Gleiser is the highway maintenance supervisor for the DOT in Sioux City. He said winter is unpredictable, so his team always prepares for the worst.

“It’s kind of a roll of the dice,” Gleiser said. “I mean you know pay attention to the news weather forecast and we have other services that we have for weather. The best one I found is just look out the window.”

With seven routes to plow, Gleiser said they are looking for some part time help this winter. If you’re interested, call the Department of Transportation at (712) 239-4713.