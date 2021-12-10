HAWARDEN, Iowa (KCAU) — Winter is the busiest time of the year for local Christmas tree farmers, such as Robin Miller, but it is not the season she worries about the most.

“The three weeks of hot dry June weather really hurts the baby trees because they’re already behind the other trees,” said Miller. “The other trees are already grown or growing, and they’re just trying to start and establish due roots, so that really hot three weeks in June is really hurting us.”

She said weather in June has been too hot for too long over the last four years.

“We spend a whole month planting these trees,” said Miller. “That’s 30% of the trees we plant. It’s a loss. It’s like losing a field of crops.”

Regardless, Miller expects her tree crops to be fine for the next few years. She said she appreciates how many people travel from all across Siouxland to take home one of her trees.

“It’s pretty special,” said Miller. “It feels really nice to be appreciated. It’s awesome to have a job that people appreciate you doing.”

Her farm will be open 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 11 through Dec. 12.